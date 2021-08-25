Guns & gun-making components found in car of Cecil County convicted felon
RISING SUN, Md. (WBFF) — A Cecil County man was arrested Saturday evening, after items used to make illegal guns were found in his car during a traffic stop. Maryland State Police found an unregistered AR-15, a .9-mm handgun, ammunition and other materials in Michael Andrew Garvey's 2013 Ford Fusion, after it was pulled over at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday for illegal window tinting, according to a press release.foxbaltimore.com
