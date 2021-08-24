Homer Ray Smith, 88, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away on August 22, 2021. He is rejoicing with his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce Lamprecht Smith. Homer was born in Three Rivers, Texas, on August 2, 1933, to John Elmer Smith and Delilah (Stroud) Smith. He was a devoted Christian and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers, Texas. He served on the church council at St. Peter’s Church in Bay City, Texas, and also at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers, Texas.