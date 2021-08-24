Cancel
Seguin, TX

Bradford D. Finch

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradford D. Finch of Seguin, Texas, passed to his heavenly home Friday, August 20, 2021, at the age of 86. Brad was born September 27, 1934, in Smiley, Texas, to Dowling and Stella Beatrice (Hill) Finch. Brad joined the United States Air Force in 1952 and proudly served his country as an aircraft reciprocating engine mechanic for four years. He then worked for the United States Postal Service for 31 years in Beeville, Texas, before retiring. He was an active member of the Traveler Protection Association for 30 years and a member of the La Vernia Church of Christ.

Seguin, TX
