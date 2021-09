BALTIMORE — The sun crept above the hills at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills for the first day of the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship on Thursday morning. Buses unloaded crowds of fans, many wearing polos, khaki shorts and hats. The excessive heat — temperatures climbed into the 90s — didn’t stop them from lining the driving range to watch Phil Mickelson take practice swings. They sat in the stands behind the first hole tee box, watching golfers smack balls across the fairway while evaluating the clubs they were using.