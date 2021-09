On the opening track of her self-titled debut EP, singer/songwriter Lorelei Marcell makes a difficult affirmation to not hold herself to the impossible expectations of others. “I’ve been a little too naive and a little too loyal, you’ve been like a bullet in the breeze a little too spoiled,” she concedes between the buoyant splash of scattered beats, just before they explode effervescently on the song’s soaring chorus. It’s a sobering realization, but it’s far from the only one on the EP — which functions just as much as an introduction to the 18-year-old and recent high school graduate’s musical prowess, as well as an introspective digestion of her experiences thus far.