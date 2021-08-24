Eruption Possible, Prompting USGS To Raise Volcano Alert Level in Hawaii at Kilauea: ORANGE/WATCH

After sharing an alert about an earthquake swarm at the volcano earlier today , USGS scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) has decided to elevate the alert / code level at Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island to ORANGE / WATCH. The HVO is observing a noteworthy earthquake swarm at the summit of the Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii. While the volcano isn’t erupting at this moment, that could change in the days ahead.