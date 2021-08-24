Cancel
Hawaii State

Eruption Possible, Prompting USGS To Raise Volcano Alert Level in Hawaii at Kilauea: ORANGE/WATCH

By Weatherboy Team Meteorologist
weatherboy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter sharing an alert about an earthquake swarm at the volcano earlier today , USGS scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) has decided to elevate the alert / code level at Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island to ORANGE / WATCH. The HVO is observing a noteworthy earthquake swarm at the summit of the Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii. While the volcano isn’t erupting at this moment, that could change in the days ahead.

weatherboy.com

Volcano, HI
Kilauea, HI
Hawaii State
bigislandvideonews.com

Kilauea Volcano Update: Ground Deformation, Earthquakes Continue

(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and on Monday scientists provided another update on the recent signs of increased activity in the summit area. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports the “intrusive activity that began on August 23 continues south of Kīlauea caldera. Ground deformation in Kīlauea’s south summit region continues, though at a lower rate than what has been seen in earlier intrusive pulses over the past week.”

