Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

KFF Dashboard: Progress Toward Global HIV Targets in PEPFAR Countries

Kaiser Family Foundation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis dashboard monitors the status of PEPFAR countries’ progress toward global HIV targets in 2019 and 2020. It includes data for 53 countries, including PEPFAR’s 13 high-burden countries, required to develop a PEPFAR Country or Regional Operational Plan (COP/ROP) in FY 2020. To use the dashboard, click on any indicator and select a year to see country-level data for that year. Click on Trends Over Time to see the progress countries have made in recent years. Data are from UNAIDS AIDSinfo database and were last updated in July 2021. Data for the latest available year are for 2020. KFF will continue to track PEPFAR country progress on these indicators and update the dashboard as new data become available.

www.kff.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dashboard#Unaids#Kff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
Related
Public Healthhealio.com

COVID-19 impacts global targets to eliminate viral hepatitis

In May, WHO released a 112-page progress report that detailed gaps in the efforts to eliminate HIV, hepatitis and STIs by 2030. “Some of these gaps have been widened by the COVID-19 pandemic, but even before this crisis, we were not on track to reach our elimination targets by 2030,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, MSc, said during a press briefing.
Public HealthMidland Reporter-Telegram

How the pandemic set back women's progress in the global workforce

The first year of the pandemic knocked 54 million women around the world out of work, widening the gender gap in employment. It could take years for that gap to narrow again. Of the women who lost jobs in 2020, almost 90 percent exited the labor force completely, compared with around 70 percent of men.
Politicsthefulcrum.us

Report: There's been little progress toward gender equity in politics

While Kathy Hochul's induction this week as the first female governor of New York marked a significant milestone for women's representation, there has been little progress elsewhere in the United States to improve gender equity in politics. Succeeding former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned following several accusations of sexual harassment,...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

UK Targets Global Partnerships For Data Sharing

The U.K. government on Thursday (Aug. 26) said that the U.S., Australia, Korea, Singapore, the Dubai International Finance Centre and Colombia are initial partnership targets in its quest to realize “data adequacy” for its residents in the wake of its Brexit departure from the European Union. Officials said they are...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheConversationCanada

COP26: How the world will measure progress on the Paris climate agreement and keep countries accountable

Climate change is a global problem that knows no national borders. All countries will have to work together and take bold actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and demonstrate that their emissions are declining if we are to meet the Paris Agreement goal of keeping the global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels. To achieve any goal, targets must be set and progress measured. When it comes to climate change, that assessment is called the “global stocktake.” The stocktake, which will occur every five years beginning in 2023, takes a look at the collective progress the...
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

The #1 Symptom of Delta May Surprise You - It Isn't a Cough

Covid-19 ultrastructural morphologyCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy