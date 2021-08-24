Cancel
FOLLOWUP: Answers to 2 questions about proposal to tear down Delridge pedestrian bridge

westseattleblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, we reported on SDOT‘s proposal to remove the Delridge/Oregon pedestrian bridge instead of strengthening it as has long been the plan. This week, SDOT continues to ask for your thoughts, with an ongoing online survey, and two in-person opportunities Friday and Sunday. Two questions lingered after that first report, and we have answers to both. First: What’s the cost comparison? The answer to this one is partial – SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson tells WSB, “The seismic retrofit project which would be necessary to keep the bridge safe in earthquakes would cost roughly $4-5 million (based on preliminary estimates).” But, he says, they don’t have an estimate on how much the teardown would cost. The other question was about this sentence in the last paragraph of the SDOT announcement we published: “Removing the bridge will help support SDOT’s policies focused on people walking.” Several commenters observed that sentence didn’t seem to make sense. So we asked which “policies” that referred to. Bergerson’s response:

