Denver, CO

Endangered Missing Alert Deactivated For Mom & Children In Denver Metro Area

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
 6 days ago
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing person alert on Tuesday for a mother and her three children. At around 7 p.m. CBI authorities say the children were found safely.

Denver police say Cassandra Endres was last seen taking her children from a relative’s home in Northglenn on June 16.

Cassandra Enders (credit: Denver Police)

Investigators believed they were in the Denver metro area. It is not clear where the family was found.

