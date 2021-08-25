Endangered Missing Alert Deactivated For Mom & Children In Denver Metro Area

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing person alert on Tuesday for a mother and her three children. At around 7 p.m. CBI authorities say the children were found safely.

Denver police say Cassandra Endres was last seen taking her children from a relative’s home in Northglenn on June 16.

Investigators believed they were in the Denver metro area. It is not clear where the family was found.