What are some common wild animals in Florida, and how can they be dangerous to our domestic pets?. Let’s start with the invasive Burmese pythons. These are nonvenomous constrictors that have no natural predators. They have been introduced into the wild by their pet owners who underestimated their mature size. They have been left to multiply since their only predator is humans; they are hunted each year to keep the population under control. These snakes can reach up to 20 feet and can be fatal to other native wildlife and pets, such as dogs or cats.