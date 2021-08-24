Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Inyo Forest Joins Eastside Agencies; Bans All Campfires

By Times Staff Report
mammothtimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther fire-related restrictions also go into effect on Aug. 24. The Inyo National Forest joined all of the rest of the Eastern Sierra land managers and the Town of Mammoth and Mono County on Aug. 24 and will now ban ALL campfires, including in developed campgrounds. Until today, the Inyo still allowed campfires only in developed campgrounds; as of Aug. 24, even those campfires are now banned, "due to increased fire activity throughout California and the northwest, demand for firefighting resources, and to protect natural resources and provide for public safety," forest officials said in a news release.

www.mammothtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campfires#East Side#Inyo Forest Joins#The Inyo National Forest#Eastern Sierra#The U S Forest Service#Forest Supervisor#A Forest Service Permit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsYubaNet

USDA Forest Service Temporarily Closes Nine Northern California National Forests for Public Safety, Joining Eldorado NF

VALLEJO, Calif. — To better provide public and firefighter safety due to extreme fire conditions throughout northern California, and strained firefighting resources throughout the country, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region is announcing a temporary closure of nine National Forests. This closure will be effective at August 22, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. through September 6, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.
Politicskymkemp.com

New Fire Restrictions Now in Effect for Six Rivers National Forest and All Wilderness Areas

New fire restrictions, which supersede fire restriction forest order #20-10-06 effective on June 30, went into effect August 5 and include over one million acres of national forest system lands including the six wilderness it partially or fully manages. The forest [service] is enacting new fire restrictions to protect the health and safety of employees, outdoor recreationists, communities, and natural resources, effective immediately until further notice.
HobbiesSan Francisco Chronicle

Campfires banned at most High Sierra campgrounds through summer and fall

For more stories like this, check out The Chronicle’s weekly Travel newsletter! Sign up here. Campfires are no longer allowed at state parks in much of the High Sierra, including the areas around Lake Tahoe and Truckee, until at least December. On Tuesday, the leader of State Parks’ Sierra District,...
sierrawave.net

Inyo National Forest Moves to Stage II Fire Restrictions

Inyo National Forest moves to Stage II Fire Restrictions. BISHOP, CA August 24, 2021 — Due to increased fire activity throughout California and the northwest,. demand for firefighting resources, to protect natural resources and provide for public safety, the following. acts are prohibited within the Inyo National Forest. • Building,...
Inyo County, CAinyocounty.us

INYO COUNTY TEMPORARILY BANS CAMPFIRES AND OPEN FLAMES IN COUNTY-MANAGED CAMPGROUNDS

INYO COUNTY, August 20, 2021 – Due to extreme fire danger, limited firefighting resources, and ongoing drought, today the Inyo County Board of Supervisors ordered fire restrictions in County-managed campgrounds until further notice. The County-managed campgrounds affected by this order include: Pleasant Valley; Baker Creek; Tinnemaha; Taboose; Portuguese Joe; Independence; and, Diaz Lake. The County fire restrictions do not apply to County campgrounds managed by a concessionaire or to privately-owned campgrounds.
California StateFox40

Forest Service to close all national forests in California

(KTXL) — The U.S. Forest Service announced it will temporarily close all national forests within California, starting Tuesday. All national forests in California will be closed, beginning Aug. 31 through Sept. 17 to limit the chances of new fires igniting as firefighters battle the largest fires in state history, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.
Inyo County, CAsierrawave.net

Inyo National Forest will be closing Aug 30

The Inyo National Forest, along with all National Forests in the Pacific Southwest Region, will be closing to most public use beginning tomorrow, August 30 until at least September 17. The decision was just made at the regional level after lengthy discussion with all Forest Supervisors over the weekend. This is not the news I wanted to share with you all ahead of Labor Day. I made it clear to regional leadership the significant impacts that a forest closure has to our Eastern Sierra communities. Unfortunately for us and many of our forest communities around the state, there are even more grave and emergent impacts from wildfires and the lack of firefighting resources. We are quickly approaching, and in some areas in the region, have crossed below the threshold of being able to effectively support initial attack operations.
Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

Recreational shooting banned in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

Citing prolonged, extreme fire danger, the U.S. Forest Service today banned recreational shooting in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. “The expanded fire restrictions prohibit discharging a firearm on all lands, roads and trails within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest,” the Forest Service said. “The restrictions do not apply to individuals with a valid hunting license who are engaged in legal pursuit of game.”
Environmentmammothtimes.com

Nine Northern CA Forests Close; Inyo Remains Open

Nine northern California National Forests surrounding the Eastern Sierra are temporarily closing starting tomorrow night, Aug. 22, including the nearby Tahoe, Modoc, and Plumas National Forests through at least Sept. 6. The Inyo National Forest, which received some monsoonal rains this summer and is located at a higher elevation than...
Bishop, CAsierrawave.net

Inyo National Forest Welcomes Stephanie Heller

Inyo National Forest Welcomes New Mono Lake District Ranger. BISHOP, CA August 16, 2021 —The Inyo National Forest warmly welcomes Stephanie Heller as the. new Mono Lake District Ranger. Stephanie is originally from Petroleum, Indiana. She moved to Lake Tahoe in 1999 to spend a year as. an AmeriCorps member....
EnvironmentPosted by
This Is Reno

Wildfires force closure of nine national forests

Wildfires in California have forced the closure of nine National Forests according to officials in the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region office. Portions of the Pacific Crest Trail and Tahoe Rim Trail have also been closed to users. USFS Officials on Wednesday closed access to the Eldorado National Forest...
Politicspaininthepass.info

Campfire Ban In Sliverwood Lake SRA

SLIVERWOOD LAKE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Extreme fire danger and dry conditions are only expected to worsen in the coming days and months in the State Park, leading officials to increase fire restrictions to the second highest level. Starting Wednesday, August 25, 2021 until rescinded, Silverwood Lake State...
California StateSFGate

Map shows where the 5 largest wildfires in California are burning

Wildfires across Northern California were extremely active over the weekend as dry thunderstorms whipped up winds and created lightning strikes. Forecasters expect more critical fire weather this week with desiccating offshore winds expected to pick up Tuesday night through the weekend. New evacuation orders were issued Monday morning for the...
Shasta County, CAMercury News

Dixie Fire: Evacuation warnings now affect Shasta County

With the evacuation warnings issued in Shasta County on Wednesday, the Dixie Fire now spans five counties: Plumas, Tehama, Lassen, Butte and Shasta. After steady rise of containment over the past couple days, containment on Thursday stood still at 45 percent. The fire grew an additional 4,367 acres Thursday, Cal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy