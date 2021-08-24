Inyo Forest Joins Eastside Agencies; Bans All Campfires
Other fire-related restrictions also go into effect on Aug. 24. The Inyo National Forest joined all of the rest of the Eastern Sierra land managers and the Town of Mammoth and Mono County on Aug. 24 and will now ban ALL campfires, including in developed campgrounds. Until today, the Inyo still allowed campfires only in developed campgrounds; as of Aug. 24, even those campfires are now banned, "due to increased fire activity throughout California and the northwest, demand for firefighting resources, and to protect natural resources and provide for public safety," forest officials said in a news release.www.mammothtimes.com
Comments / 0