Anyone who still blames lumber prices for soaring home costs is barking up the wrong tree. Lumber prices for the past year made headlines as skyrocketing costs since spring 2020 led to higher price tags and longer wait times for newly-built homes. However, the price of lumber is down 70% from $1,645 per board foot in May to $495.10 per board foot on Aug. 26, according to Business Insider. That means the price is almost down to the mid-February 2020 price of $460.30.