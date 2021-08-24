Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Letters to the Editor: Vote no on the recall; Put politics aside, see the point game

Hanford Sentinel
 8 days ago

Reasonable Americans, especially now in California, must wake up before it’s too late. Trumpist Republicans have shown that they cannot win unless these Americans do not vote. First, they holler “fraud”, showing ignorance of our voting system which is bi-partisan, with many protections, at local, state and national levels. Then, also, they lost in many recounts as well as in 60 court complaints, including the Supreme Court twice.

hanfordsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reasonable Americans#Trumpist Republicans#The Supreme Court#Trumpists#Covid#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
California StateNBC News

California's Newsom recall election brings out the haters. But voters deserve this power.

Recall fever has struck again. California is set to decide on Sept. 14 whether to kick out Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state’s second chief executive in the last 18 years, and the third governor in the nation, to face a recall vote. Voters are now paying much greater attention to the “Grand Bounce,” as the maneuver was once humorously called, and many, especially Democrats, do not like what they see.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Why national eyes are on Utah Gov. Cox for COVID-19 bargaining, votes against Biden, Trump

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is getting more national attention for his nuanced political takes and how he’s been wrestling with the COVID-19 pandemic. In a lead story posted on Wednesday, Politico described the governor’s tempered “tone” on topics ranging from COVID-19 vaccinations to social issues as what “sets Cox apart from many of his Republican peers navigating their post-Donald Trump politics.”
Presidential Electioncalmatters.org

Recall puts elections chief in political pickle

Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t the only person at the center of action surrounding the Sept. 14 recall election. There’s also Secretary of State Shirley Weber — who has been thrust into the awkward position of administering an election that could oust from office the very man who appointed her to the role. Weber, a San Diego Democrat and former state lawmaker, faces a politically precarious task: defending California’s recall process — even if she thinks it has “some serious problems” — and encouraging residents to vote without giving the impression of supporting Newsom.
California StateSacramento Bee

Newsom: ‘Don’t even turn the page’ + Grievance at Equality California + CalSTRS to go ‘net zero’

It’s officially recall election month, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is again telling voters that the second question on the ballot doesn’t matter (to him). “Simple request: vote no and go to the mailbox,” he said during a presser at a vaccine center in Alameda County on Tuesday. “Simple, no vote, don’t even turn the page and consider the other 46 (candidates).”
SocietyPress Democrat

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Pleasant, pastoral Sunday morning. Coffee and yogurt and The Press Democrat. Then: “Oh!” The words that followed were barely audible. “That’s Nicole.”. The distant reality of the horrors of our world circumstance hits coldly close to home when, on Page A6, one finds the picture snapped a week ago of a Marine cradling — protecting — an Afghan infant. It was among the final photos of the young woman, who along with a dozen others, died in the airport attack in Kabul while shepherding souls to safety.
PoliticsVictoria Advocate

Letter: We need our leaders to put partisan politics aside and show unity

Our foreign adversaries like nothing better than to sow dissent among us. And Rupert Murdoch – an Aussie billionaire and Fox owner – gets better ratings when conflicts are ratcheted up. It’s a great model for making media money, terrible for the truth, terrible for our country. It’s tearing our democracy down and making Putin smile every night.
ScienceAustin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: Base COVID policy on science, not politics

How can one man put his political ambitions above the health and well-being of our children? Our family received the dreaded call from my 10-year-old grandson's school on Wednesday. He was running a fever and had to be taken immediately to an emergency care center for a COVID test. As...
California Stateledger.news

Letter to the Editor: California recall is a chance to restore public trust

By now many of you have begun receiving recall ballots in the mail giving the voters of California a chance to replace the failed policies of Emperor Newsom. His smugness and hypocrisy have offended millions of Californians. His policies have led to some of the highest utility rates and highest gasoline prices in the nation. He continues to put the rights of the undocumented ahead of California’s citizens as witnessed by the high percentage of border crossers who test positive for COVID-19. Of these positive cases, a majority refuse the “free vaccine” and are then released to move out into our communities un-restricted. No masks, no vaccine mandate and no quarantine. Soon coming to a school or community near you.
Colorado Springs, COColorado Springs Independent

Letter to the Editor: Dear Lamborn, vote for voting rights act

As a faith leader who lives in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, I urge you to vote in favor of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. According to the principle of loving our neighbors as ourselves, and of recognizing the image of God in every person, I believe these principles as applied to democracy means we must embrace and protect the right of every citizen to vote and have their voice heard -- a right that in a democratic republic should be considered sacred.
Riverside, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Vote no on the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom: Letters

Re “Recall Newsom: Larry Elder for governor” (Aug. 15);. If I understand your editorial correctly, you are in favor of recalling Newsom because “direct democracy remains the people’s sole remaining check on the Democratic majority’s power.” So in a state with 24% of voters registered as Republican, you think they have a need to check the power of a state government dominated by the party with 48% of registered voters. Your position doesn’t seem very democratic to me. You seem to favor this kind of scenario: The current governor could garner 49% of the vote to keep him in office, and your preferred guy might get 15-20% to put him in office. Again, this is the newspaper’s idea of a well-functioning democracy? Too late now, but you could have urged waiting a year to vote Newsom out. Please vote no on the recall.
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Fischer defends infrastructure vote

Nebraskans know roads are in my DNA. One of my proudest accomplishments in the Legislature was the Build Nebraska Act, a law that is now helping to build roads all across our state. Recently I supported a bipartisan core infrastructure proposal in the U.S. Senate. Next to national defense, I believe there is no greater priority for the federal government than maintaining and modernizing our nation’s infrastructure. And that’s where I believe we should invest our precious tax dollars — not in reckless social spending.
Presidential ElectionELON University

In My Words: Why Trump voters should choose to take the COVID vaccine

If you examine a list of the five states with the lowest COVID vaccination rates, an obvious pattern emerges. You don’t need a PhD in political science to grasp that the sparsely vaccinated states of Mississippi, Wyoming, Louisiana, Idaho, and Alabama all contain high concentrations of those who voted for Donald Trump. Don’t expect these voters to be swayed by lottery incentives, appeals from a president they despise, or technical advice from government experts.
MLBNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Facts about Georgia voting law

Joe Biden once famously said, “We believe in truth over facts.” As a conservative, I believe in truth and facts. The radical leftists state that Georgia’s voting law is Jim Crown 2.0. The facts: Georgia has 17 days early in-person voting, no excuse mail-in voting and drop boxes in every...

Comments / 0

Community Policy