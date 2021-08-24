Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

SC Marine Warning and Forecast

SCNow
 6 days ago

————— MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Cape Fear NC to Little River Inlet SC out 20. nm... Coastal waters from Surf City to Cape Fear NC out 20 nm... Waters from Surf City to Cape Fear NC from 20...

scnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Coastal Waters#Lightning Strikes#Extreme Weather#Marine Weather#Little River Inlet Sc#School House Reef#Lat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Charleston, SCSCNow

SC Charleston SC Zone Forecast

————— 807 FPUS52 KCHS 311037. Zone Forecasts for Southeast South Carolina/Southeast Georgia. Including the cities of Charleston, North Charleston,. .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in. the lower 90s, except in the upper 80s near the coast. South. winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance...
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 255 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quartzsite and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 26 and 35. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 111 and 120. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy