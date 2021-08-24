SC Marine Warning and Forecast

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 255 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quartzsite and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 26 and 35. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 111 and 120. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE