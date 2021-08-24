NFL says it will set strict limits on game-day media access to locker rooms
The NFL set strict limits Tuesday on game-day access to teams’ locker rooms, keeping them off limits to most media members. The league wrote in a memo to teams that, beginning with this weekend’s final round of preseason games, locker room access will be limited to 50 fully vaccinated team staffers, in addition to players. That includes coaches, the team’s general manager and members of its athletic training, equipment, security, public relations and locker room staffs. Only media members affiliated with teams are allowed to enter locker rooms.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0