NFL says it will set strict limits on game-day media access to locker rooms

By Mark Maske
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL set strict limits Tuesday on game-day access to teams’ locker rooms, keeping them off limits to most media members. The league wrote in a memo to teams that, beginning with this weekend’s final round of preseason games, locker room access will be limited to 50 fully vaccinated team staffers, in addition to players. That includes coaches, the team’s general manager and members of its athletic training, equipment, security, public relations and locker room staffs. Only media members affiliated with teams are allowed to enter locker rooms.

#Nfl Films#Locker Rooms#Tv Networks#American Football#The Washington Post#Nflpa#Covid#Pfwa#Pr#Nfl Films
