Barbara Ann Dugie Dragon, age 83, of Panna Maria passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. She was born to Jacob Dugi and Sylvia Bednorz Dugi on October 2, 1937. Barbara married Ernest Dragon on Jan. 21, 1956, in Panna Maria. Throughout her life she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Barbara worked as a caregiver, as well as being a farmer and rancher at home. She enjoyed working in the kitchen and cooking for her family and many friends. She also enjoyed canning and working in the garden. She was very active at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria. She was a member of the rosary circle, altar society and helped at the annual turkey dinner. Barbara was a hard worker, a true woman of faith, and will be deeply missed by her family.