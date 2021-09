ALBIA – It took 25 matches last fall for someone to finally get the best of Southeast Warren on the volleyball court. The Warhawks are a long way from making a bid for a perfect run to the state volleyball tournament. For one night, however, Southeast Warren was perfect once again when it counted winning all five matches at Albia's season-opening six-team invitational tournament including a thrilling 21-19, 19-21, 15-11 victory over the Lady Dees in the Pool A finals.