Freeport educator among 3 finalists for Maine Teacher of the Year

By Rachel Ohm
Sun-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Maine teachers have been announced as finalists for the 2022 Maine Teacher of the Year program, the Maine Department of Education announced Tuesday. The finalists are Paige Fournier, a special education teacher at Freeport Middle School; Kelsey Stoyanova, an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden; and Hillary Hoyt, a third-grade teacher at Leroy H. Smith School in Winterport.

