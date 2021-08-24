Rep. Golden unapologetic about shaking up Democrats’ strategy to pass Biden’s agenda

LEWISTON – Rep. Jared Golden has been causing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi some headaches of late, and he’s not apologetic. The second-term congressman – who had more crossover support from Trump voters in the 2020 election than any other member of his caucus – joined eight other centrist Democrats to throw a wrench into her strategy to get President Biden’s ambitious $3.5 trillion social policy spending and budget plan passed on the narrowest of majorities. This forced a compromise that allowed the budget to advance on a narrow margin Tuesday but with storm clouds ahead as tensions build between the 100-member progressive caucus – which includes Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree – and the centrist camp.