Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watseka, IL

Prep highlights: Watseka's McTaggart reaches 1,000 career digs

By COLIN LIKAS clikas@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
 8 days ago

➜ Falcons sweep; Warriors split. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Watseka took turns defeating Kankakee to open the tournament — the Falcons won 25-19, 25-17 and the Warriors prevailed 25-20, 25-12 — before GCMS trumped Watseka 25-22, 25-13 in the night’s final match. The Warriors’ Sydney McTaggart became the first player in program history to reach 1,000 career digs, producing 28 across two matches. Haylie Peck and Megan Martin each finished with seven kills on the night for Watseka to go with Meredith Drake’s 27 assists, Elena Newell’s 25 assists and Claire Curry’s 11 digs.

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakwood, IL
City
Watseka, IL
City
Seneca, IL
City
Streator, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Watseka, IL
Sports
City
Shelbyville, IL
City
Monticello, IL
City
Westville, IL
City
Danville, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Fox
Person
Henry Thomas
Person
Emma Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Gcms#Warriors#Hilltoppers#Iroquois#Knights#Raiders#Hawks#Georgetown Ridge Farm 0#Buffaloes#G Rf#Oakwood 0#Panthers#Bombers#Chargers#Pbl#Spartans#Titans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy