Prep highlights: Watseka's McTaggart reaches 1,000 career digs

➜ Falcons sweep; Warriors split. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Watseka took turns defeating Kankakee to open the tournament — the Falcons won 25-19, 25-17 and the Warriors prevailed 25-20, 25-12 — before GCMS trumped Watseka 25-22, 25-13 in the night’s final match. The Warriors’ Sydney McTaggart became the first player in program history to reach 1,000 career digs, producing 28 across two matches. Haylie Peck and Megan Martin each finished with seven kills on the night for Watseka to go with Meredith Drake’s 27 assists, Elena Newell’s 25 assists and Claire Curry’s 11 digs.