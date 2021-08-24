Cancel
Seymour, IL

Guest Commentary: 'A board member should come to the boardroom free to ... vote their conscience'

The News-Gazette
 7 days ago

One of last week’s most talked-about stories was essentially over in a matter of two news cycles but was a bad look for the Pritzker Administration nonetheless: The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, acting on a complaint from an individual only identified as a ‘concerned citizen,’ asks Carle sports medicine physician and Mahomet-Seymour school board member DR. JEREMY HENRICHS for his views on the governor’s K-12 mask mandate, says it plans to launch an ‘official investigation’ that could end with his medical license being revoked, realizes its mistake after being called out by state Sen. Chapin Rose, sends a letter of apology and informs Henrichs that it plans to recommend that the issue be dropped formally at its next meeting.

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

