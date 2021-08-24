Top Takeaways from announcement of Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 Alliance
Today marked the official announcement of an alliance between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12. That could mean a great deal of change moving forward for Rutgers. However, the announcement came without a wealth of depth in the answers that the conference commissioners provided the media during an afternoon press conference. Scarlet Nation joined the ZOOM call with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, ACCC commissioner Jim Phillips and Pac-12 commissioner George Kilavkoff.247sports.com
