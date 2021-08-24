CG Roxane Announces California Youth Sustainability Awards, Allocating $55,000 Across Six Prizes
Novato, Calif. — CG Roxane LLC, the privately held, family-owned and operated maker of Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water, announced its inaugural California Youth Sustainability Awards, which aim to encourage and support young community leaders who are making a difference in the sustainability arena — a key area of focus to CG Roxane as exhibited by their dedication to environmental innovation and partnerships with organizations like American Forests and the California Coastal Commission.www.bevnet.com
