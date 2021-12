WASHINGTON — The Pentagon next year for the first time will have a senior procurement executive for space programs, a post mandated by Congress. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told SpaceNews Dec. 2 that a candidate to fill the position of assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration has been selected and is currently being vetted by the White House. The nominee also has to be confirmed by the Senate.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 DAYS AGO