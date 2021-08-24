Warner sponsors bill to limit local government’s ability to mandate COVID precautions

Representative Todd Warner, of Tennessee House District 92, filed a bill that will be instrumental in the protection of individual rights in relation to the recent COVID-19 mandates. This bill effectively restricts every form of Tennessee government on state, local, and municipal levels ability to mandate COVID-19 health regulations that infringe on an individual’s right to make personal medical decisions. State Representative Todd Warner explains “All Tennesseans are capable of making their own health related decisions during this pandemic. For children, all health precautions should be determined by the parent or legal guardian of the child. Every individual endures different health conditions, risk, and needs which furthers the argument that all individuals should be able to decide for themselves the best precautions to take against this virus. It is the responsibility of the General Assembly to ensure that these basic individual rights are not infringed upon by state or local authorities and this legislation will enforce that much needed protection.” The passing of this legislation will require that all mask mandates under the authority of Tennessee state, local, and municipal governments be banned in their entirety. Government entities will no longer have the authority to restrict an individual’s freedom to assemble or travel based on COVID-19 status. Businesses will have full authority to determine any future closings or capacity limits without any influence of Tennessee Governments. Any form of discrimination or segregation cannot be upheld by any form of government, or in government owned, operated, or funded facilities towards individuals based on COVID-19 related statuses. Representative Todd Warner then states, “As Tennesseans and their businesses recover from the atrocities of 2020 it is important that our legislators hear the voices of Tennesseans. Our citizens do not want to be mandated, they do not want their medical records exposed, and they do not want limitations on their basic rights. It is time to make Tennessee a truly free state.”