With Fuller back, Dolphins' top WRs are all on the field

By ALAIN POUPART
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins' three first-team wide receivers all practiced Tuesday, a first for training camp. Will Fuller took part in a walkthrough, his first appearance since he left the first practice of camp with an undisclosed injury. He was joined by the other wideouts listed with the first team on the depth chart, DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson, who each had missed more than a week of practice because of injuries.

