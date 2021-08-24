My Turn | Edgar fellows: Followers or leaders? For the sake of the state, it's time for them to be the latter
Former Gov. Jim Edgar has created a program that might be the last great hope for struggling Illinois, yet his Edgar Fellows Program has yet to prove its potential. I propose that the nearly 400 fellows take on the task, never before tried, of building a strong future for Illinois. The challenge could determine if these young politicos are leaders or followers.www.news-gazette.com
