Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

My Turn | Growing solutions through listening partnerships

By RICHARD GUEBERT JR.
The News-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI imagine there are great qualities about living in a big city or suburb, but I would not know. I have lived my entire life in the same rural community. I am proud of my rural, farm roots, but I also recognize the need to better understand the perspectives of others around the state and nation.

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate Illinois#Suburbs#Food Systems#The Illinois Farm Bureau#Ifb#Illinoisans#County Farm Bureaus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Greenfield, MARecorder

My Turn: Find the cost of freedom

The long and winding road of COVID, which appeared to be at an end — now has an extension. The delta virus is a stubborn derivative now beginning to reap more havoc on Americans’ health — and on our collective soul. No one wants to extend our prior inconveniences. However,...
Urbana, ILThe News-Gazette

Hendrick House farm director 'committed to our farming community'

URBANA -- The Great Recession prompted Ann Swanson to rethink her focus. Formerly a fine-dining chef in the Southeast, the Monticello native found that people had stopped going out to high-end restaurants. “It was a struggle being able to survive,” Swanson said, adding that she wanted to change her clientele....
Agricultureagnetwest.com

New Website Offers Regenerative Agriculture Resources

The University of Missouri announced a new website focused on regenerative agriculture topics. Regenerative agriculture has sparked considerable interest over the last few years, offering a toolbox of practices that aims to increase soil health, protect water quality, and enhance conservation approaches on farms. Major food and agriculture companies such as General Mills, Bayer, Walmart, Cargill, Corteva, Pepsico, and even clothing companies like Wrangler have recently prioritized regenerative agriculture practices.
AdvocacyConcord Monitor

My Turn: A corps to match a crisis

‘Service is the rent we pay for the privilege of living on this earth.” These words by the late Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm were never more apt than today. And the rent just went up. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), living on Planet Earth is a perilous...
Taos, NMTaos News

My Turn: Focus on locals, not tourists

A few weeks ago there was a article in the Taos news about how tourism leads to colonization. Well the next step in that sequence is servitude. Places like Aspen, Telluride and the Florida Keys were all affordable places, with a unique local population, till they became of interest to outsiders who decided what the locals had was what they wanted and should be available only to the highest bidder. The local population in the end gets taxed or zoned out and whether they wanted to sell or not, in the end they all have too.
Agriculturesouthernminn.com

Consolidation is driving family farms out of business

Every August, Farmfest is a great time to reconnect with farmers and friends and catch up on others we know in common. I was reflecting on some of those people as I drove home from Farmfest this year and started thinking about the “ghost farmsteads.”. You’ve likely heard of ghost...
AgricultureAugusta Free Press

Brunswick farm among grantees tackling food insecurity

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Over $620,000 in grants have been awarded to businesses combatting food insecurity in Virginia, and local farmers are at the forefront of the fight. Gov. Ralph Northam announced July 28 that 15 projects across the state would receive between $5,000 and $50,000...
Agriculturekmaland.com

Conservation For Sale: Connecting Heartland Farmers with Sustainable Ag

(Harlan) -- The effects of climate change are laid out in a new United Nations report, which pointed to greenhouse gas emissions. While global leaders address broader issues, local efforts continue to protect natural resources, including giving farmers an easier path to conservation resources. The Center for Rural Affairs is...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Why terms like ‘regenerative agriculture’ and ‘intensive farming’ are meaningless

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Quick: What do all of these terms have in common:. Regenerative agriculture. Industrial agriculture. Organic agriculture. Non-GMO agriculture. Intensive agriculture. Corporate...
AgricultureFairfield Sun Times

Hydroponics Reveals That Organic Food Is About Ideology, Not Sustainability

Organic food producers, which eschew synthetic pesticides for "natural" ones, regularly market their products as more sustainable than conventional offerings, but they're not. An analysis of 71 studies by Oxford University researchers revealed that organic milk, cereals, and pork generated higher greenhouse gas emissions per product. A more damning study published in 2018 found that organic peas farmed in Sweden have a 50% larger impact on climate change than conventional peas. Organically-farmed winter wheat is even worse – it's almost 70% more intensive. Driving these differences is that fact that organic farming has lower yields for almost every crop type. When it comes to the foods that provide the bulk of humanity's calories – corn, wheat, and most vegetables – yields with conventional agriculture are more than 25% higher. Put simply, there's not currently enough arable land to feed the world with organic food. Either millions – or even billions – would starve or more rainforest would need to be chopped down to clear land for agriculture. Neither option sounds very sustainable.
Greenfield, MARecorder

My Turn: The social safety net

Lately it has become quite popular among young people to advocate socialism. I have never lived in a self-described socialist country but I did live in one with a great deal more of what is sometimes called a social safety net. I moved to the USA from England when I...
House RentConcord Monitor

My Turn: A harsher landscape for tenants

On Aug. 26, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a CDC moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent. New Hampshire tenants who had protection from nonpayment evictions are again vulnerable to being made homeless. However, evictions happened even during the moratorium. As executive director of 603 Legal Aid, I saw...
Agriculturekiowacountypress.net

Report: Tyson Foods' Control Over Poultry Industry Hurts Workers, Farmers

(Arkansas News Service) Tyson Foods is one of the largest poultry producers in the country, and a new report showed the Arkansas-based company's industry dominance has had some crushing effects on its contract farmers and plant workers. The Union of Concerned Scientists' report detailed how Tyson, the third-largest employer in...
Champaign County, ILThe News-Gazette

As crowds return, so does call for testing

CHAMPAIGN — A local public health official said it should become apparent within the week whether the presence of 41,000 people at Memorial Stadium this past Saturday will result in many more COVID-19 cases for Champaign County. Meanwhile, two C-U schools have postponed fall gatherings in light of the pandemic’s...
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

USDA Awards $69 Million in Grants to Improve Food Access in Low-Income Communities

Earlier today, the USDA announced that 35 organizations across the country will receive grants totaling $69 million as part of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s COVID-19 relief program. The news release stated that the goal of these funds is in part to “address critical food and nutrition security needs of low-income communities enduring the pandemic.”
Small Businesswlds.com

Back to Business Grant Program To Focus on Small Businesses

Governor J.B. Pritzker says more help is on the way for the state’s small businesses. Pritzker is opening up the Back to Business Grant program for the state this coming week: “Further accelerating our economic recovery, we are announcing $250 million in Back to Business grants to help small businesses all across Illinois hire back staff and cover operating costs. These are grants, not loans so not a single cent has to be paid back.”
Champaign County, ILThe News-Gazette

Just Askin' | Area crop update

After a wacky summer of weather, how are crops shaping up ahead of the fall harvest?. It’s been a “tale of two halves,” according to Wesley Walbaum of Advanced Agrilytics, an agronomic tech company. “The first half of the growing season, we went from dry concerns and having some risk...
Agriculturepnwag.net

Farm Bureau: Removing Stepped-Up Basis Would Make It Hard For Next Generation Of Farmers

The American Farm Bureau Federation continues to remind lawmakers, and the general population that proposals to eliminate stepped-up basis would have devastating consequences to farmers and ranchers. Farm Bureau member Mike Brundige, a 4th generation farmer from Tennessee, said eliminating the stepped-up basis would prevent him from passing his farm on to the 5th generation.
PoliticsChicago Defender

Local Journalism Task Force Created by Gov. Pritzker

Governor JB Pritzker signed into law Senate Bill 134, which creates the Local Journalism Task Force. The Task Force will conduct a comprehensive study of the status of journalism and make recommendations for improvement to the Governor and General Assembly. “Many communities across our country have become news deserts –...

Comments / 0

Community Policy