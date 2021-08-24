Aug. 24 - Regional bankers receive Leaders in Banking Excellence Receive honors
The Indiana Bankers Association has recognized 17 members of the Indiana banking community with Leaders in Banking Excellence awards, the Association’s highest honor. Two of those are Charles E. Isch of First Bank of Berne and Ryan M. Warner of Bippus State Bank, Huntington. Both are part of the Class of 2020 honorees. The Class of 2021 honorees includes Mark S. Fogt of Garrett State Bank.www.fwbusiness.com
Comments / 0