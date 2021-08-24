Lutheran schools in Itasca, Naperville still not complying with mask rules, state says

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA STATE OF ILLINOIS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS County Department, Domestic Relations Division In Re: the Marriage of Carmen Y Lebron, Petitioner, vs. Hector Lebron, Respondent. Case No. 2021D006022 Petition for Dissolution of Marriage The requisite affidavit for LEGAL NOTICE publication having been filed, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO YOU, Hector Lebron, Respondent, that this case has been commenced in this court against you for dissolution of marriage and other relief. UNLESS YOU, Hector Lebron, file your answer or otherwise file your appearance in this case in the office of the Circuit Court, on or before October 1, 2021 , A JUDGMENT OR DECREE BY DEFAULT MAY BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF ASKED IN THE COMPLAINT. Dated: September 1, 2020 Iris Y. Martinez Clerk of the Circuit Court Law Offices of Alexandra Martinez, 3111 W. Armitage Ave., #216, Chicago, IL 60647 312-807-4994, #62925 Published in Daily Herald Aug 31, Sep 7,14, 2021 4569561 , posted 08/31/2021.
