Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Lutheran schools in Itasca, Naperville still not complying with mask rules, state says

By Marni Pyke
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf three suburban private schools that had their recognition status pulled by the Illinois State Board of Education last week after officials said they flouted a COVID-19 mask mandate, just one has been reinstated. Bethany Lutheran School in Naperville and Lutheran School of St. Luke in Itasca remained on ISBE's...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
112K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hawthorn Woods, IL
Naperville, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Health
Itasca, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Naperville, IL
Government
Naperville, IL
Health
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Itasca, IL
City
Elmhurst, IL
City
Shorewood, IL
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#High School#State Senate#Bethany Lutheran School#Isbe#Trinity Christian School#The Daily Herald#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Warrenville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Video gambling ban may soon be lifted in Warrenville

Warrenville aldermen could repeal the city's longtime ban on video gambling as early as next month. City attorneys and staff are finalizing details for an ordinance that would allow select licensed businesses to have up to six video gambling machines. The city council is scheduled to vote on the measure during its Sept. 7 meeting.
Illinois StatePosted by
Daily Herald

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA STAT...

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA STATE OF ILLINOIS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS County Department, Domestic Relations Division In Re: the Marriage of Carmen Y Lebron, Petitioner, vs. Hector Lebron, Respondent. Case No. 2021D006022 Petition for Dissolution of Marriage The requisite affidavit for LEGAL NOTICE publication having been filed, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO YOU, Hector Lebron, Respondent, that this case has been commenced in this court against you for dissolution of marriage and other relief. UNLESS YOU, Hector Lebron, file your answer or otherwise file your appearance in this case in the office of the Circuit Court, on or before October 1, 2021 , A JUDGMENT OR DECREE BY DEFAULT MAY BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF ASKED IN THE COMPLAINT. Dated: September 1, 2020 Iris Y. Martinez Clerk of the Circuit Court Law Offices of Alexandra Martinez, 3111 W. Armitage Ave., #216, Chicago, IL 60647 312-807-4994, #62925 Published in Daily Herald Aug 31, Sep 7,14, 2021 4569561 , posted 08/31/2021.
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

ADOPTION NOTICE In the Matter ...

ADOPTION NOTICE In the Matter of the Petition for the adoption of Victoria Rose Evans No: 2021COAD000389 TO: Nelson Andre and the Unknown Father and all whom it may concern. Notice is Hereby given you, Nelson Andre and the Unknown father, and All whom it may concern, that a Petition was filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, for the adoption of the above mentioned minor, and unless you e-file your answer to the Petition in the suit or otherwise file your appearance in the Circuit Court of Cook County, on or before October 1, 2021, a default may be entered against you at any time after that day and a judgment entered in accordance with the prayer of said Petition. E-filing is now mandatory for documents in civil cases with limited exemptions. To e-file, you must first create an account with an e-filing service provider. Visit https://efile.illinoiscourts.gov/service-providers.htm to learn more and to select a service provider. If you need additional help or have trouble e-filing, visit http://www.illinoiscourts.gov/FAQ/gethelp.asp. IRIS MARTINEZ, Clerk. Eugenia Miller Gillespie, 105 W. Madison Street, Suite 1101, Chicago, IL 60602; gmg@illinoisadoptionlawyer.com Published in Daily Herald Aug 31, Sep 7, 14, 2021 (4569569) , posted 08/31/2021.
Springfield, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Energy bill could see a vote Tuesday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Lawmakers will return to the Statehouse on Tuesday for what is scheduled as a one-day special session to reconsider the legislative redistricting plan they passed during the spring session. But the General Assembly might also vote on an energy regulatory overhaul bill that has stalled on numerous occasions,...
Lombard, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Lombard seeks Senior of the Year nominations

Lombard is seeking nominations for its 16th annual Senior of the Year Awards. The village recognizes outstanding seniors who volunteer or go above and beyond to positively benefit the Lombard community. Nominees must have a Lombard home mailing address and be 65 years of age or older. Nominations must include...

Comments / 0

Community Policy