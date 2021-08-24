Lutheran schools in Itasca, Naperville still not complying with mask rules, state says

ADOPTION NOTICE In the Matter of the Petition for the adoption of Victoria Rose Evans No: 2021COAD000389 TO: Nelson Andre and the Unknown Father and all whom it may concern. Notice is Hereby given you, Nelson Andre and the Unknown father, and All whom it may concern, that a Petition was filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, for the adoption of the above mentioned minor, and unless you e-file your answer to the Petition in the suit or otherwise file your appearance in the Circuit Court of Cook County, on or before October 1, 2021, a default may be entered against you at any time after that day and a judgment entered in accordance with the prayer of said Petition. E-filing is now mandatory for documents in civil cases with limited exemptions. To e-file, you must first create an account with an e-filing service provider. Visit https://efile.illinoiscourts.gov/service-providers.htm to learn more and to select a service provider. If you need additional help or have trouble e-filing, visit http://www.illinoiscourts.gov/FAQ/gethelp.asp. IRIS MARTINEZ, Clerk. Eugenia Miller Gillespie, 105 W. Madison Street, Suite 1101, Chicago, IL 60602; gmg@illinoisadoptionlawyer.com Published in Daily Herald Aug 31, Sep 7, 14, 2021 (4569569) , posted 08/31/2021.