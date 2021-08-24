Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

FFA seeks sponsors to help fund livestock awards at Fair

By Doug Spoon
menifee247.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Heritage High School FFA Club pose with livestock entered at a previous Southern California Fair. Editor's note: The following message was sent to us by Chris Maddalena, advisor for the FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America) club at Heritage High School, on behalf of all students trying to raise money to enter livestock in the upcoming Southern California Fair in Perris.

www.menifee247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Livestock#Animals#Ffa#Heritage High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Lake County, CALake County Record Bee

Annual Junior Livestock auction- big hit at the Lake County Fair

LAKEPORT — The din of the crowd of hundreds at the Floyd Baldwin Livestock Pavilion on Saturday mixed in with the sounds of animals, especially the constant squeal of a hog separated from its pen mate. People milled around the pavilion looking at the livestock about to be put up for auction.
Grand Island, NEKSNB Local4

FFA and 4H youth compete in Dairy Cattle Show at state fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Although there’s a full-fledged state fair going on with carnival rides and deep-fried food, agriculture is still being highlighted. 4H and FFA youth got together on Saturday to participate in the Open Class Dairy Cattle Show at the Five Points Bank Arena, but the unique part about it was the youth were the ones doing the judging.
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

4-H, FFA winners celebrated at Indiana County Fair

Officials with the Indiana County Fair on Friday presented awards to 4-H and Future Farmers of America members. Awards were presented by the Indiana Rotary Club for Showmanship, Marion Center Bank for Grand and Reserve Champion animals and Elderton State Bank for the Animal Science Skillathon Awards.
Buda, TXhaysfreepress.com

Johnson FFA awarded $5K

The Johnson High School FFA chapter in Buda has been awarded $5,000 as part of the Grants for Growing program. The nationwide program provides grant funds to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects to enhance the classroom experience for students through chapter engagement activities.
Watonga, OKthegearystar.com

Fair Showcases Best of Local Livestock, Agriculture and Beyond

WATONGA – Blaine County celebrated a successful fair this past weekend at the fairgrounds in Watonga. In the 4-H and FFA Arena, the livestock show featured cattle, swine, sheep and goats raised by local students. Across the street in the Foley Building, exhibitors showed off a wide variety of farm products, arts, crafts, flowers, photographs, and more. Watonga students had a great day at the…
Sacramento, CAdavisvanguard.org

Rolling Out the Sponsors For the Vanguard Awards Gala

The event will be held a week from today in Sacramento – September 8 at 6 pm. Tickets are still available here. Sponsorships are still available here. Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance (MoGo) Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sponsorship:. Lindsay Weston. Tia Will and Robert Canning. Mark Reichel, Attorney at...
Iowa Statenevadaiowajournal.com

Nevada FFA earns silver award at state livestock contest

A team of three Nevada FFA members earned a silver award at the Iowa FFA Livestock Evaluation Contest. The event was held Aug. 29 at the Hanson Center on the campus of Iowa State University. Keegan Mather was 28th place overall high scoring individual. Other team members were Kylie Taylor...
Canfield, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Junior Fair livestock project can benefit Second Harvest

CANFIELD — The Canfield Fair's 3rd annual Junior Fair livestock auction/sale Thursday and Friday offers donors a chance to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. Livestock available to purchase for donation to the food bank includes market beef, hogs, poultry-broilers, turkeys, goats and lambs. Helping present the...
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County 4-H Nets State Fair Livestock Champions

Many purple and blue ribbons were awarded to Washington County 4-H members for their livestock accomplishments at the 2021 Iowa State Fair. Limecreek Livewires member Brynn Younge was champion for the charolais cross breeding beef show, crossbred market barrow, heavyweight market barrow, and overall market pig. Horse and Pony Club member Carsen Mellinger was champion for the horse western pleasure and western walk/trot shows. Riverside Ramblers member Avery Shalla received grand champion doe, junior winter division, and reserve grand champion doe, yearling division, and Division III champion and 5th place overall for the market meat goat show. Dutch Flyers member Ella Greiner received champion for white face influence market lamb, Highlanders member Shauna Sublette received best of group and best of variety in the junior doe fancy rabbit show and first in the junior buck fancy rabbit show, and Riverside Ramblers member Emma Cole was also reserve champion in hereford market hog. In the commercial gilt breeding swine show Riverside Ramblers members Jovi and Jeorgia Evans altogether won reserve champion heavyweight commercial gilt, reserve grand champion commercial gilt, and champion mediumweight commercial gilt. Prairie Pride member Rylee Libe was reserve champion for lightweight market barrow.
Mitchell, SDMitchellrepublic.com

Fundraising on track for new state fair livestock complex

Now plans are coming together for a new, expanded livestock complex that will replace the former building after organizers spent seven months fundraising the last portion of the estimated bill that will come with its construction. “We’ve been very fortunate. People have exceeded our expectations as far as meeting the...
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

West Rowan earns FFA, agriculture program awards

SALISBURY — West Rowan High’s agriculture program and Future Farmers of America chapter have set themselves apart recently and the state has taken notice. More than two dozen awards were on the agenda for West students during the Monday meeting of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education. They were all...
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Stewart Education Fund awards grants

TYLER — Grants from the Gladys and Thomas “T.B.” Stewart Community Education Fund held at East Texas Communities Foundation were awarded to the Literacy Council of Tyler, Caldwell Arts Academy, and Smith County Champions for Children. The grant awarded to The Literacy Council went to support its CORE Programs consisting of Adult Basic Education, English as a Second Language, and GED prep. The Caldwell Arts Academy grant provides additional funding for master artists to assist students in the classroom and help students achieve milestones in their arts specializations, according to a news release. Champions for Children received funding to train five new childcare teachers. In addition to establishing a scholarship fund at ETCF and donating historic property to the City of Tyler, the Stewart Community Education Fund was established to provide financial support for public charities offering educational programs and materials to individuals.
Charitieskgncnewsnow.com

Xcel Awards $350,000 In Funding To Nonprofits

Xcel Energy Foundation announced it is awarding $350,000 in funding to 50 nonprofit organizations and educational institutions that are “focused on community-building initiatives in Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico service area,” according to a press release by Xcel Energy. David Hudson President of Xcel Energy says Through the Xcel Energy Foundation,...
Johnson County, NEtecumsehchieftain.com

Farmland Presents $100,000 Gift to National FFA at Johnson County Fair

The 2021 Johnson County Fair was the site for a $100,000 check presentation by Farmland Foods to the National FFA organization and its positive impact in the agricultural industry. The gift is part of the 2021 Honoring the Heartland Tour, an initiative launched by Farmland in June to show appreciation for the honest work and tireless commitment in Midwest farming communities, agricultural…
Surprise, AZSignalsAZ

Surprise Seeking Sponsors, Exhibitors for Nov 6 SciTech Event

Surprise is currently seeking event exhibitors and sponsors for the 2021 SciTech event that will take place from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in the Surprise City Hall Courtyard, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza. More than 1,000 science enthusiasts of all ages attended the city’s...
Belleville, ILIllinois Business Journal

Belleville Humane Society seeks race, parade sponsors

The Belleville Area Humane Society will host its annual Race for Rescues 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run along with its annual Howl’oween Pet Parade, Costume Contest, & Block Party on Sunday, Oct. 17 in Downtown Belleville. The Race for Rescues 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run will begin at...
Missouri Statefarmerpublishing.com

FFA members show livestock at Missouri State Fair

Keaton Williams was one of the Tarkio FFA members who competed in the Missouri State Fair Livestock Show. Tarkio FFA member Braiden Wennihan gets his swine show entrant ready to compete at the Missouri State Fair. Tarkio FFA member Brooklyn Wennihan and her pig earned a Second Premium ribbon in...
Caldwell County, NCNews-Topic

Livestock shows help children grow

When Emily Shuping began looking for ways to enhance her college applications, she combined the two things that held the biggest places in her heart. “Hanging with Ewe” is a special needs class of 13 children who participate in showing sheep at youth livestock shows organized by Crystal and Neil Taylor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy