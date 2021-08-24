FFA seeks sponsors to help fund livestock awards at Fair

TYLER — Grants from the Gladys and Thomas “T.B.” Stewart Community Education Fund held at East Texas Communities Foundation were awarded to the Literacy Council of Tyler, Caldwell Arts Academy, and Smith County Champions for Children. The grant awarded to The Literacy Council went to support its CORE Programs consisting of Adult Basic Education, English as a Second Language, and GED prep. The Caldwell Arts Academy grant provides additional funding for master artists to assist students in the classroom and help students achieve milestones in their arts specializations, according to a news release. Champions for Children received funding to train five new childcare teachers. In addition to establishing a scholarship fund at ETCF and donating historic property to the City of Tyler, the Stewart Community Education Fund was established to provide financial support for public charities offering educational programs and materials to individuals.