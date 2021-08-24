3 Flyers’ Jersey Sponsorship Options for 2022-23
Well, the time has finally come for the Philadelphia Flyers to add patches to their jersey in the name of advertising sponsors. As it was first reported by Sportico.com, the NHL’s Board of Governors approved jersey advertising starting with the 2022-23 season. As stated in the report, “the ads must fit a rectangle 3 inches by 3.5 inches, making them slightly bigger than the patches that the NBA added to its jerseys for the 2017-18 season.”www.yardbarker.com
