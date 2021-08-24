3 Flyers’ Jersey Sponsorship Options for 2022-23

This is how it ends. You get bought out and there are only a couple options left, a contender or two willing to take a flier on you, unclear on whether you’re going to be the 10th man or the 14th, not overly concerned with how it shakes out because it’s not like they’re investing much—money or hope. Worst-case scenario, you’re veteran presence. No one outside the locker room will know what this means, if you’re genuinely helpful in hard to define ways or just a guy who can’t play anymore. You are hanging around, until you’re not invited to hang around anymore.