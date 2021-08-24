Cancel
Geauga County, OH

Geauga Public Health offering walk-in COVID vaccine clinics

By Andrew Cass
News-Herald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeauga Public Health is continuing to offer walk-in coronavirus vaccine clinics at its Chardon office. The health district’s website shows that through the end of September, walk-in clinics are being offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Each clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect for the Sept. 14 clinic, which will run from 9 a.m. until noon. The office is located at 470 Center St., Building 8.

