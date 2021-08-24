Cancel
Quincy, CA

About that power outage in Quincy last night

By Editor
Plumas County News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a community already a little bit skittish, when the lights went out last night in Quincy and East Quincy around 9 p.m., texts and social media inquiries were exchanged. According to PG&E, there was a power outage affecting 2,400 customers in the Quincy area starting at about 9:04 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. Crews patrolled the lines but found no cause, and restored power to customers in batches starting at 12:08 a.m., with the last 143 customers restored at 3:06 a.m.

