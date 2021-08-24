SE Division Turn-Lane Reconfigured

120th Street Shoulders Project - Overlook Drive to Dillon Road. Boulder County, in partnership with the City of Lafayette, is planning to reconstruct 120th Street between Overlook Drive in the City of Lafayette and Dillon Road in the City and County of Broomfield (see project area map). The proposed design widens the road to accommodate two five-foot paved shoulders with two-foot painted buffers to separate out shoulder users from vehicular traffic. The project will also flatten some of the extreme grades of the area’s hillsides to reduce energy use by the numerous large trucks and other vehicles that are currently using the road.