Golden Retriever trapped in abandoned well for 4 hours rescued by Tualatin Valley firefighters

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A 12-year-old Golden Retriever was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon after he had fallen into an abandoned well in Aloha. Dickson Patton says he was out mowing when he realized his dog Calvin was missing. After searching for him for about two hours, Dickson and his wife Sheryl were about to give up when they noticed their two other dogs kept going to the shed, so they checked it out.