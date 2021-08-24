Cancel
Social Media Management Market projected to reach $41.6 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 23.6%

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

According to a new market research report "Social Media Management Market by Component (Solutions (Social Media Marketing, Social Media Asset and Content Management), Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, (Sales and Marketing), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the Social Media Management market size is projected to grow from USD 14.4 billion in 2021 to USD 41.6 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Social Media Management Market include the Increase in focus on the market and competitive intelligence, Increase in need for search ROI for social media strategy, Enhancement of customer experience with social media management, Increase in user engagement of social media using smartphones.

www.lasvegasherald.com

#Social Media Marketing#Marketing Management#Cagr#Cagr#Deployment Mode##Marketsandmarkets#Small Enterprises#Apac#Facebook
