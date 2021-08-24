First Financial acquires Hancock Bancorp

First Financial Bank's footprint in Kentucky just got bigger after its acquisition of Hancock Bancorp Inc. "Hancock Bancorp is actually headquartered in Hawesville, Ky., but does business in five or six communities in Kentucky. It is centrally located and one of the big attractions for us is Bowling Green, which is the third largest community in Kentucky, at about 70,000" people, Norman Lowery, president and CEO of First Financial Bank and First Financial Corp., said Tuesday.