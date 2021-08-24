Wryn Is Making ‘Shapes’ With an Indiegogo Campaign
Wryn is the professional name of Emily Wryn, a talented young nonbinary songwriter who grew up in Santa Barbara. For years, they have been bubbling up to the surface of the music world via such prestigious outlets as KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic and NPR’s All Songs Considered. Their music explores some of the same territory as such recent underground sensations as Adrianne Lenker (Big Thief) and Phil Elverum (The Microphones). Introspective, acoustic guitar driven, and lyrically sincere yet sophisticated, Wryn’s songs tackle complex thoughts and feelings. The result is compelling and absorbing music that invites multiple listens.www.independent.com
