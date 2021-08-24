Lot 16 Pleasant Level Rd, Hanover, VA 23116

HOME IS NOT BUILT. List price reflects base price and elevation, Purchaser still has time to select structural and design options! The Morgan offers an open layout from family room to kitchen to dining area provides the perfect space for gatherings. The first floor flex room is great for work or play! The gourmet kitchen with granite counters and large center island is a chef's dream! The dining area on the rear of the home features a built in butler's pantry! The second floor owner's suite has a large walk-in closet and luxury bath with dual vanity. A flexible loft space (optional 4th bedroom), 2 other bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room complete the 2nd floor. Giles is ideally located to nearby conveniences and just minutes from 295, 95, & 64, Downtown Richmond and Short Pump. In addition to its central location & natural beauty, Giles will feature a $3 million dollar amenity complex which will include a clubhouse and resort-style pool with indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, a treehouse playground, a zip-line, 2 stocked fishing ponds, walking trails and more!(HOME IS NOT BUILT - Photos & visual tour are from builder's library &shown as an examples only. Options will vary).