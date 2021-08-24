Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt files lawsuit targeting school district mask rules

By Jack Suntrup St. Louis Post-Dispatch
hermannadvertisercourier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday that seeks to stop school districts from enforcing mask mandates designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The lawsuit alleges the rules are “arbitrary and capricious,” that mandates applying to kids are “unlawful,” and that districts imposing the mandates must abide by new rules lawmakers approved this spring placing limits on public health orders.

