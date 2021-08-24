State Tech Tops 2,000 Students and Announces Record Enrollment for the 5th Year in a Row!
State Tech Tops 2,000 Students and Announces Record Enrollment for the 5th Year in a Row!. On the heels of being ranked the number one college in the country for the third year in a row by Wallethub, State Technical College of Missouri has set another enrollment record. On Tuesday August 24th, State Tech welcomed a record breaking number of students to campus, eclipsing 2,000 students for the first time. This is our fourth consecutive overall enrollment record and fifth year of record first year enrollment.www.hermannadvertisercourier.com
Comments / 0