Linn, MO

State Tech Tops 2,000 Students and Announces Record Enrollment for the 5th Year in a Row!

By Hermann Visitor
hermannadvertisercourier.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Tech Tops 2,000 Students and Announces Record Enrollment for the 5th Year in a Row!. On the heels of being ranked the number one college in the country for the third year in a row by Wallethub, State Technical College of Missouri has set another enrollment record. On Tuesday August 24th, State Tech welcomed a record breaking number of students to campus, eclipsing 2,000 students for the first time. This is our fourth consecutive overall enrollment record and fifth year of record first year enrollment.

