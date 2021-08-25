Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughters Reunite in Scenic NYC Photo
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters were able to reunite in New York and decided to share the moment with their followers. Gracie McGraw, 24, and her sister Audrey McGraw, 19, shared two photos of their reunion via Gracie's Instagram and their followers sent them all the praise. In the first photo, the two sisters posed and smiled for the camera, and in the second photo, Gracie jokingly grabbed her sister's butt.popculture.com
