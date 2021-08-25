Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughters Reunite in Scenic NYC Photo

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one of the most iconic couples in country music and their family of five, which includes three grown daughters now, is the epitome of closeness. However, McGraw recently revealed there was once a time where he thought he'd lose everything, even his family, due to substance misuse. Now, the actor and singer has been sober for 13 years. In a new interview with Esquire, McGraw just revealed the moment he knew he needed to get sober and shared how his wife helped him through it. To hear more about McGraw's life-changing moment, read on.