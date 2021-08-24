Cancel
U.S. Politics

'No patient left alone' bill paused for compromise attempt

By Richard Craver
Winston-Salem Journal
 6 days ago

The state Senate has chosen to take the concurrence compromise route for a bill that addressed patient visitations during a statewide emergency. Upon the recommendation of Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, the Senate voted 42-0 to not agree with changes made by the state House to Senate Bill 191. Krawiec is a co-primary sponsor of the bill.

journalnow.com

