Williamson County, TN

Williamson County first responders issue aid to counties impacted by flood disaster, communities collecting donations

By Matt Masters
williamsonhomepage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst responders from multiple agencies throughout Williamson County responded to this past weekend’s catastrophic flash flooding in neighboring Humphreys and Hickman Counties that killed at least 18 people. Among those agencies represented in the emergency response was Brentwood Fire and Rescue, who were dispatched to Centerville. “Brentwood Fire personnel removed...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

