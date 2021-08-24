Cancel
Food shelf renovation will improve client experience

By Shannon Granholm/Lead Editor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the snow flies, clients of the Centennial Community Food Shelf (CCFS) may find a more inviting environment when they visit. For the last few months, city staff has been working with food shelf volunteers toward a renovation of its space in the lower level of City Hall. The food shelf pays $1 a year to lease the space from the city. Prior to moving into the space at City Hall in 2013, the food shelf was located at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Circle Pines.

