UW System refuses to submit COVID-19 safety restrictions for Republican approval

By Rich Kremer Wisconsin Public Radio
APG of Wisconsin
 6 days ago

UW System interim President Tommy Thompson says he will not comply with an order from Republican state lawmakers to submit COVID-19 safety restrictions and requirements for their approval. Thompson said he doesn't think the state Legislature will sue over the matter but said if it goes to court he's confident the UW will win.

