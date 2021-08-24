Netflix New Shows: Netflix’s Maya and the Three is a New Kids’ Series from Book of Life Creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez – Netflix News
Netflix has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming animated fantasy series “Maya and the Three”. The show is created by Jorge R. Gutiérrez (“The Book of Life”) and is set In a mythical world, where magic is real and four kingdoms rule. In this world there lives a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya who embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy – but can she defeat the gods and save humankind? The 9-episode series will arrive this Fall / Autumn and you can see the teaser after the cast list.gamingideology.com
