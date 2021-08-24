Netflix New Shows: Netflix’s Maya and the Three is a New Kids’ Series from Book of Life Creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez – Netflix News

Cancel
Netflix's Maya and the Three is a New Kids' Series from Book of Life Creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez

By Editorial Team
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming animated fantasy series “Maya and the Three”. The show is created by Jorge R. Gutiérrez (“The Book of Life”) and is set In a mythical world, where magic is real and four kingdoms rule. In this world there lives a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya who embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy – but can she defeat the gods and save humankind? The 9-episode series will arrive this Fall / Autumn and you can see the teaser after the cast list.

Netflix's New Reality Show 'My Unorthodox Life' Explores Family & Religion

Netflix's latest reality show is giving fans a new taste of fashion and family. 'My Unorthodox Life' follows Julia Haart, the chief executive officer of Elite World Group, which is the largest modeling agency in the world, that features top models like Naomi Campbell and Kendall Jenner. The show follows Julia's day-to-day life as she navigates family and life ten years after leaving an ultra-orthodox Jewish community. Juila Haart joins us to talk about the show's popularity.
Everyone is raving about Netflix’s new animated movie starring the creator of ‘Hamilton’

In one sense, Netflix’s new animated original film Vivo — #3 on the service’s overall Top 10 list today — has a story we’ve all encountered a million times before. An improbable hero sets out on a quest. The journey is exceedingly perilous. He meets danger, and unexpected allies, along the way. The new Vivo movie, however, is just different enough in its handling of these familiar elements to be a memorable addition to this narrative genre. The story: “All my love … I put it into a song,” is what Andres, a Havana musician who performs in the plaza, tells...
‘Maya And The Three’ Netflix Animated Miniseries Coming When?

This coming fall, Netflix will be releasing a beautiful, new animated miniseries, Maya and the Three. The miniseries features a lineup of Latin-American voice actors, as well as some of the best animation. On top of this, the Netflix Original blends Aztec, Inca and Maya mythology. It also includes a touch of modern-day Caribbean culture in a colorful and fun way.
Netflix New Shows: Netflix Confirms Formula 1 Docu-series “Drive to Survive” Will Return for Season 4 in 2022 – Netflix News

Netflix has confirmed that their behind the scenes Formula 1 docu-series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” will return for its fourth season in 2022! The series is currently being filmed during the 2021 F1 season which will end in December in Abu Dhabi. For those not familiar with the show, it takes a behind the scenes look at the teams and drivers in Formula 1 as well as exclusive cockpit footage and recordings of the races. Season 1 premiered in March 2019 and brought a whole new audience into the world of the motor sport.
Netflix New Shows: Derek Tsang Will Direct “The Three-Body Problem” for Netflix Based on Sci-Fi Novel Trilogy – Netflix News

Academy Award nominee Derek Tsang (“Better Days”) is set to direct a new feature-film adaptation of “The Three-Body Problem” for Netflix. The Chinese series of sci-fi novels, “Remembrance of Earth’s Past”, is made up of “The Three-Body Problem”, “The Dark Forest” and “Deaths End” but is commonly referred to as “The Three-Body Problem”.
Netflix New Shows: Netflix Announce Their Next Bear Grylls Interactive Show: “You vs. Wild: Out Cold” – Netflix News

Netflix has announced that their next Bear Grylls interactive special “You vs. Wild: Out Cold” will arrive on September 15th. This time the story revolves around Bear getting amnesia after surviving a plane crash in the ice ravaged mountains and he has to save himself and the pilot from the harsh winter elements. Bear will face huge rock walls, freezing dark tunnels and creepy wildlife creatures. He’s in big trouble, and he needs your help to find his friend and get out of danger.
Netflix New Shows: Netflix Announces Three New Unscripted Reality Shows from The UK – Netflix News

Netflix has today announced details of three new unscripted reality shows that will be created by UK production companies. The line-up includes a monstrous new VFX dance competition that gives talented budding dancers a chance to perform like no one’s watching, a reality series that puts a group of failure-to-launch youngsters through their paces in a wilderness camp, and a dating show with a seriously uncomfortable twist. You can see the full details below:
Netflix New Shows: See the Official Images and Release Date for Netflix’s Live Action “Cowboy Bebop” Series – Netflix News

Netflix has released a number of first look images for their upcoming live-action series of “Cowboy Bebop” as well as announcing the release date. The show, which stars John Cho alongside Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda, will premiere globally on November 19th after a number of delays brought about by a knee injury sustained by Cho as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.
Netflix New Shows: Ten New Cast Announced for Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” Series for Netflix – Netflix News

Netflix has just announced ten new cast members for the upcoming “Wednesday” TV series. The new cast will star alongside Jenna Ortega (“The Babysitter: Killer Queen”) a Wednesday and Catherine Zeta-Jones (“The Darling Buds of May”) and Luis Guzmán (“Traffic”) as Morticia and Gomez Addams. The new cast includes Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Thora Birch and more. Read on for the full details of the cast and their characters:
Netflix unveils stunning trailer for epic animated series Maya and the Three

Netflix are really starting to bolster the content in the animated section of their ever-expanding menu, and few projects sound as exciting as Jorge R. Gutiérrez’s Maya and the Three. The Book of Life director has created a nine-part epic set in a fantastical world filled with magic, where a Mesoamerican-inspired warrior princess (voiced by Zoe Saldaña) embarks on an quest to fulfil an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the vengeful gods of the underworld; take a look at the stunning teaser below along with a batch of first look images…
Trailer: Netflix’s New CG “He-Man” Series

Netflix has released the first trailer for “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,” the second of the streamer’s two modern series based on the Mattel toy line. The first, Kevin Smith’s traditionally animated “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” premiered last month and targeted adults who grew up with the cartoon whilst also serving as a continuation of the original 1980s series.
Maya and the Three | Official Teaser | Netflix

In a mythical world, where magic is real and four kingdoms rule, there lives a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya. Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy but can she defeat the gods and save humankind?. From creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez (“El Tigre”, “The...
Netflix New Shows: All this week’s Netflix Originals (Available from 20th August 2021) – Netflix News

One of the great things about Netflix is their Netflix Original content – be it films or series made by Netflix themselves or exclusive content available only on Netflix after it airs on regular TV. Every week we will give you a round-up of the new Netflix Originals becoming available in the next week. We will aim to post every week on Thursday evening with what will be available over the coming week. Perfect if you’re looking to check out what new Originals are available to watch over your weekend or if you’re planning a week-long Netflix binge-watch! This area is exclusively for Netflix Originals, for general Netflix additions and removals or to view the current full catalogue check out your regional New On Netflix website.
Netflix New Shows: Rob Lowe to Host Netflix Comedy Special about Hollywood Clichés – Netflix News

Netflix has announced a new comedy special from the creators of “Black Mirror” that promises to both toast and roast those Hollywood clichés you all know and love (and possibly hate). “Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” will be hosted by Rob Lowe (“Parks and Recreation”, “Wayne’s World”) and see A-List stars and industry insiders toast and roast a number of cinematic chestnuts such as: one-man armies, meet-cutes, casual strolls away from huge explosions and women running in heels. The one-hour special arrives on September 28th – expect a trailer in the coming weeks.
Netflix New Shows: Coming-of-Age Comedy Series “Never Have I Ever” Renewed for Third Season at Netflix – Netflix News

Netflix has confirmed that their comedy series “Never Have I Ever” has been renewed for its third season. The coming-of-age comedy series is about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. During last month’s season 2 Devi continued to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.
Netflix New Shows: First Look and Trailer Released for Dear White People’s Musical Final Season – Netflix News

We have previously announced that Netflix series “Dear White People” will end after 4 volumes and we now have some more new images and a trailer. Volume 4 will be a musical season and arrive on September 22nd. Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, “Dear White People” Vol. 4 finds our characters looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives. Both an Afro-futuristic and 90s-inspired musical event, “Dear White People” Vol. 4 is a can’t-miss, farewell experience with one pitch-perfect promise: sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back.
‘Maya And The Three’ Trailer: A Warrior Princess Challenges The Gods In Star-Studded Netflix Animated Series

Animation directors don’t typically become big stars the way live-action filmmakers do, but my personal hope is that it happens for Jorge R. Gutiérrez. In 2014 he directed The Book of Life, a visual and emotional masterpiece that Pixar’s Coco would try and emulate years later. He has continued to make winning stuff, such as the Emmy-winning series El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera. But now he’s back with the star-studded Netflix show Maya and the Three, and it looks incredible.

