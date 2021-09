Paprikash is one of those dishes that everyone has an opinion on how to do right or wrong. Full disclosure: every time I make chicken paprikash it's a little bit different. Just like my grandmother, I never follow a recipe! Treat this one as a loose framework upon which you can build. After you make this dish a few times, you'll get a feel for how much paprika you'd like to include, maybe a little more tomato, maybe a little less, and so on.