LaMelo Ball will be on a mission this season to get the Charlotte Hornets into the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Year two for the reigning Rookie of the Year should be even more entertaining than the first. He will be a driving force for the Hornets moving forward throughout the 2021-22 season and will have some help with the blend of young talent and veterans around him. Sure, it will not be an easy task for a younger team to hold on to a six seed or higher in the east, but it is not impossible.